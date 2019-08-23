Frank H. Stieff, Jr. 74 of Mt. Vernon passed away Thursday morning August 22, 2019 at his home. He was born May 29, 1945 in Evansville the son of Francis H. Stieff, Sr., and Bertha Overton Stieff. He was married to Debby Reinitz.
Frank was an Industrial mechanic and electrician. He loved singing and playing music and had been a soloist in the Blue Jacket Choir during his time serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of Owen Dunn American Legion Post #5 also a member and Chaplain of Chapter #36 in Mt. Vernon. He and his wife attended the Beyond the Walls ministry.
He is survived by his wife, Debby; six daughters and one son, three generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday August 26, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of services on Monday. Military rites will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday by Owen Dunn Post #5. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be left to Chapter #36. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019