Fred D. Essary, 85, entered heaven on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 4, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, IN to John and Blanche (Cooper) Essary.

Fred attended Mt. Vernon Senior High School. During his life, Fred enjoyed a variety of interesting careers. Among them, he worked at a local funeral home before transitioning to a career in the oil drilling and refining industry. He began as a "rough neck" while drilling oil wells and traveled to various locations before he began working in Mt. Vernon at the Farm Bureau Refinery in 1956 as a pump repairman and where he later retired.

Fred was a member of First Christian Church of Mt. Vernon, where he served as an Elder. He received his 50-year Award of Gold in 2016 from Beulah Lodge #578 Free and Accepted Masons in Mt. Vernon. He also held life memberships for the Fraternal Order of Police-Mt. Vernon Lodge #133, American Legion-Owen Dunn Post #5, the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Aeria #1717 and the Mt. Vernon Conservation Club. He was also a member of Hadi Shrine, the Loyal Order of Moose and the Indiana Sheriff's Association.

Fred loved and was very proud of his family and their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue; sisters, Geneva Ashworth and Beulah Carr; brothers, James, Gene, Guild Elwood and Virgil; granddaughter, Amanda Howe; and great-grandson, Anthony Dilcher.

He is survived by his brother, John; daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Kerzan, Cathy (Dwight) Howe and Chawn (Lawrence Tully) Essary; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Christi) Howe, Cayce (James) Carte, Courtny (Michael) Clayton, Karen (Bryan) Hayden, Joe (Janie) Kerzan and Tony (Auleen) Kerzan; fourteen great-grandchildren, Devon Denny, Aidyn and Brynnon Clayton, Jahvon and Meah Gibbs, James and Joseph Carte, Liv Howe, Savanna Dilcher, Stevi, Harleigh and Baileah Hayden, Ella and Levi Kerzan; many nieces, nephews and loving friends. He will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Christian Church, 1403 Country Club Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Pastor Rick Sellers officiating.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Saturday at the church.

A very special thank you to Dr. Joseph Lee and staff for the kindness and excellent care given to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Mt. Vernon or to the .

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon

