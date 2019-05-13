Fred Parsons
Fredrick Allen Parsons, 86, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away May 11, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born August 24, 1932 in Lordsburg, NM to the late Lester and Mary (Anderson) Parsons.
Fred was a graduate of Lordsburg High School in New Mexico. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Fred had worked for Robur, formerly Arkla Gas Industries, for 33 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Fred enjoyed fishing, especially in Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles "Bud" Parsons; daughter, Phyllis Aldert; grandson, Aaron Baker; and a great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Donna (Stump) Parsons; daughters, Sally (Geof) Ramsey, Karen Baker and Yulonda (Alan) Schutz; son, Scott (Melissa) Stump; grandchildren, Aaron (Kelly) Ramsey, Adam (McKenna) Ramsey, Allison (Jack) Crow, Cory (Shane) Blackman, Jeremy Aldert, Jesse (Carley) Parsons, James Parsons, Stephanie (Mark) Potter, Jason (Shannon) Schutz, Madeline, Micaela, Mallory and Mirabella Stump; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marilee (Morris) Nard; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 601 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Christopher Millay officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Posey Humane Society.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 14, 2019