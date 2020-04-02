Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

CDR Gary Laurel Butler

Gary Laurel Butler left us, April 1, 2020 to join Elaine, his cherished wife of 65 years, on Heaven's beautiful golf course. He was comforted by his daughters and granddaughter on his last day on earth.

Gary was born October 3, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Laurel and Rose Butler. He attended Roosevelt High, and later graduated from the University of Minnesota. It was here, at Coffman Union, that he met his wife, Elaine. After college, Gary worked as a Probation Officer, at Glen Lake, MN serving as a role model for troubled youth.

Gary's dream of becoming a Navy Pilot was realized when he joined the U.S. Navy in the mid-1950's. He and his new bride transferred to Pensacola, FL for Officer's Candidate School, and later Corpus Christi, TX, and Jacksonville, Fl. They returned to Minneapolis, MN to start their family of three daughters, Diane, Juli, and Bonnie.

Gary continued in the Navy Reserves, during his 30-year career as Personnel/Human Resources Manager at the Minneapolis Star & Tribune. During this time, he worked with MN Gov. Wendall Anderson at the MN State Capitol, facilitating Bush Foundation grants. He was a key Negotiator in the 1980's during the huge Teamsters Strike, a skill he had honed raising his three girls. His reward for his dedication to work and family came on weekends at Minnesota Valley Country Club--filling his bookcase with dozens of glorious golf trophies.

Upon retirement, and before each snowfall, Gary and Elaine escaped to their beloved Florida home, just off the 4th hole at Wedgewood. It was here he earned 3 Holes-in-One, and filled his cigar box with weekly poker winnings. They spent the better (and the best!) part of the next two decades traveling the world, experiencing many continents and cultures. A particular highlight was golfing at St. Andrews.

In 2016, with their health taking a tumble, Gary and Elaine relocated to Evansville, IN to be near their daughter and granddaughter, Juli Collins and Jenna Korn. Elaine preceded him in death by 27 days. They will be laid to rest, together, at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, later this summer. Friends and Family will be invited to attend.

Our deepest gratitude to Gary's lifelong friends and family, and the caring staff at West River memory care, Premier Healthcare, and Deaconess Hospice.

Memorial contributions in Gary's honor may be made to the or .

Condolences may be made online at

