Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Visitation 10:00 AM Faith Fellowship Church 1201 West 4th St Mt. Vernon , IN Memorial service 11:00 AM Faith Fellowship Church 1201 West 4th St Mt. Vernon , IN

Gary Shelton, 71 of Mt. Vernon passed away at his home on March 3, 2020. Gary was born in Mt. Vernon on July 30, 1948 the son of Elvis and Leona Shelton. He met the love of his life, Sue Shelton, and they spent 50 wonderful years together.

Gary worked for the Mt. Vernon Street Department and retired after 30 years of service. He loved fishing and working on lawnmowers. He was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Mt. Vernon.

Gary is survived by his wife, children, Lee (Dianna) Reeves, Robby Reeves, and Henry Shelton; grandchildren, Seth, Logan, Nathan, and Ace Reeves, Ryan and Brandon Shelton; 4 great-grandchildren, Preston, Braxton, KayLee, and Jamie Shelton; sister, Dolly Goff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Peggy Shelton; brother, David Shelton; sisters, Doncey Sellner, Vayden Anderson, Louellen Howard, Ollie Mae Lyons, and Wanda Poole.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Faith Fellowship Church, 1201 West 4th St Mt. Vernon, with Rev. Brad Nolan officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until time of service. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Mt. Vernon Homeless Shelter, Faith Fellowship Church, or a . Online Condolences may be left at

