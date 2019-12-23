Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Ann James, 74, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Murphysboro, IL December 14, 1945 the daughter of Frank McCord & Helen Wise. She married Jesse James in 1968 and he precedes here in death.

Geneva was a homemaker for most of her life and a loving to caregiver to many. She also enjoyed spending every minute she could with her family. She was a longtime member of Harvestime Temple.

She is survived by her son, Tony James Sr; grandchildren, Tony James Jr and Ashely James; great-grandchildren, Ashton James, Anthony James, and Leroy Puckett; brother, Roy McCord; sister, Kay McCord. Preceding her in death was her parents, husband, daughter, Jesse Ann James; and sister, Evelyn Spencer.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Burial will be in Marshall Ferry Cemetery in Rising Sun with Pastor Mark Tabor officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the funeral home to help defray cost. Online condolences may be left at

Geneva Ann James, 74, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Murphysboro, IL December 14, 1945 the daughter of Frank McCord & Helen Wise. She married Jesse James in 1968 and he precedes here in death.Geneva was a homemaker for most of her life and a loving to caregiver to many. She also enjoyed spending every minute she could with her family. She was a longtime member of Harvestime Temple.She is survived by her son, Tony James Sr; grandchildren, Tony James Jr and Ashely James; great-grandchildren, Ashton James, Anthony James, and Leroy Puckett; brother, Roy McCord; sister, Kay McCord. Preceding her in death was her parents, husband, daughter, Jesse Ann James; and sister, Evelyn Spencer.Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Burial will be in Marshall Ferry Cemetery in Rising Sun with Pastor Mark Tabor officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the funeral home to help defray cost. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close