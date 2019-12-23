Geneva Ann James, 74, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Murphysboro, IL December 14, 1945 the daughter of Frank McCord & Helen Wise. She married Jesse James in 1968 and he precedes here in death.
Geneva was a homemaker for most of her life and a loving to caregiver to many. She also enjoyed spending every minute she could with her family. She was a longtime member of Harvestime Temple.
She is survived by her son, Tony James Sr; grandchildren, Tony James Jr and Ashely James; great-grandchildren, Ashton James, Anthony James, and Leroy Puckett; brother, Roy McCord; sister, Kay McCord. Preceding her in death was her parents, husband, daughter, Jesse Ann James; and sister, Evelyn Spencer.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Burial will be in Marshall Ferry Cemetery in Rising Sun with Pastor Mark Tabor officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the funeral home to help defray cost. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019