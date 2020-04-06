Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary





Gerald is a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Army and a member of the American Legion. He worked at the Country Mark Refinery before retiring after almost 30 years. He also pumped wells for several years in addition to working at the refinery. He loved working in the yard, fishing, and spending time with his wife, Carolyn.



In addition to his wife Gerald is also survived by his son, Steve (Susan) Zink; grandson, Austin Zink; sister Peggy (Richard) Knight; aunt, Nancy Renschler; nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by brothers, James "Buster" and Marion Ray Zink.



No services will be held at this time. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon oversees the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be left to the Posey County Humane Society. Online Condolences may be left to at

Gerald W. Zink, 79, of Mt. Vernon passed away at his home on March 29, 2020. Gerald was born on April 28th, 1940 in Burnett, Texas the son of James and Nora (Schopf) Zink. Gerald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn (Culley) Zink.Gerald is a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Army and a member of the American Legion. He worked at the Country Mark Refinery before retiring after almost 30 years. He also pumped wells for several years in addition to working at the refinery. He loved working in the yard, fishing, and spending time with his wife, Carolyn.In addition to his wife Gerald is also survived by his son, Steve (Susan) Zink; grandson, Austin Zink; sister Peggy (Richard) Knight; aunt, Nancy Renschler; nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by brothers, James "Buster" and Marion Ray Zink.No services will be held at this time. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon oversees the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be left to the Posey County Humane Society. Online Condolences may be left to at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close