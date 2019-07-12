Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Jerrie" Mathie. View Sign Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street P.O. Box 667 Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Jerrie" Mathie, 93 of Mt. Vernon passed away on July 10, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Jerrie was born on June 21, 1926 in Akron, Ohio and was adopted 3 days later by Arthur & Loretta Hurd. She married Carl Mathie in Akron on June 5, 1945 and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1988.

Jerrie worked during World War II at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio from 1942 to 1945. She enjoyed shopping and was a social butterfly, enjoying being with people and participating in various activities. She attended the Harmony Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Carl and Jerrie had a son, Kenneth Mathie, who passed away on Dec. 26th, 2011 from Parkinson's disease.

Jerrie leaves behind a daughter, LaRue (Andy) Lockhart; daughter-in-law Tawanna Mathie; and two grandchildren, Lynee LaCroix and Drew Lockhart.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Harmony Chapel Church of the Nazarene at 531 E Steammill St. in New Harmony. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am to time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be left to . Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at

