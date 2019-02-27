Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Schisler. View Sign

Glenda Rae (Todd) Schisler, 84, of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away February 15, 2019 at the Linda E. White Hospice House. She was born October 1, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late J. Edger and Izetta (Duckworth) Todd.

Glenda graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, Class of 1952. She worked at Moll's Fashion Shop for 43 years and had co-owned the business for 18 years. Glenda was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Schisler and brother, Rayburn Todd.

She is survived by her son, Robert Todd (Brooke) Schisler of Longmont, CO; daughters, Jodi (Knic) Kaufman and Cindy Miller both of Mt. Vernon, IN; grandchildren, Audrey Kavanaugh, Cody Miller, Chris Kaufman (fiancée, Madison Cross) and Curt Kaufman; nephew, Steve (Deborah) Todd; sister-in-law, Dorothy Urey; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Christopher Millay officiating and burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First UMC or the Linda E. White Hospice House.

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019

