Glendola Fern (Meredith) Walker, 82, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away November 18, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 2, 1937 to the late Claude and Lydia (Bottomley) Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark and David Walker; sister, Betty George; brother, Ralph Meredith.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Private services will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the .
