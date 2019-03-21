Obituary



Clifford was a graduate of Albion High School. He had been a medic in the U.S. Army. Clifford was an independent oil producer and was owner of farming operations. He had been on the Board of Directors for Peoples Bank and Trust for many years. Clifford was a member of the Western Hills Country Club, Elks and the American Legion. In 2007, he received Inaugural Recognition in the Indiana Oil and Gas Association Hall of Fame. Clifford enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorcas Vance and Geneva Shepherd; and brother, Kenneth Briggs.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Kathleen (Wood) Briggs; daughter, Nancy (Ken) Johnson; son, David (Phyliss) Briggs; grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Zenthofer, Jeffrey (Jolene) Zenthofer, Ericson (Kara) Briggs and Jenna (Kevin) Schuchard; great-grandchildren, Cole and Kaitlyn Zenthofer, Lincoln and Everly Briggs and Lane Schuchard; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 601 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. David Stevens officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Friday at the church.

Thank you to Primrose Memory Care and SouthernCare Hospice for their comforting care.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019

