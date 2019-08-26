Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Rosary 2:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Poseyville , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



POSEYVILLE, INDIANA



Gregory Allen "Chops" Marshall, 59, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Jim and Dorothy (Bayer) Marshall on July 5, 1960, in Princeton, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana after a three week battle with lung cancer.



Greg is survived by his mother: Dorothy Marshall of Fort Branch, Indiana; wife: Marilyn (Jochim) Marshall; son: James Marshall of Poseyville, Indiana; daughter: Amanda Marshall of Poseyville, Indiana and a sister: Cindy Davis and her husband J.R. of Oakland City, Indiana.



Greg was preceded in death by his father: Jim Marshall in 1988; brother: Pete Marshall in 2016 and a sister: Pam Deutsch in 2017.



He graduated from Indiana University in 1982 and began working at Clem, Dassel & Co. as a CPA and later became a partner in the firm. He had the pleasure of assisting many people over the years. Greg was an avid golfer and IU fan. He was a member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council. He was a member of Cambridge Men's Club. He was a big supporter of North Posey Youth Baseball and served as coach, President, and Treasurer over more than 20 years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with a Rosary/Memorial service starting at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 100, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 or North Posey Youth Baseball, PO Box 78, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

