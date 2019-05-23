Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 (812)-845-2750 Send Flowers Obituary



She graduated from North Posey High School in 1969, received her undergraduate in Accounting from U.S.I. and her masters from the University of Evansville. She attended the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church and Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky. She enjoyed IU basketball, NASCAR, and spending time with her family and friends.

Greta had a passion for her town and always wanted what was best for it.

Her work ethic was unmatched and never wavering. She had a passion for helping and developing others. She had a ³giving heart² and made countless sacrifices for others, but most especially her son that will never be forgotten. Upon her final days, she never gave up as it may have seemed.

Rather, she carefully calculated the sacrifice that had to be made to move the family legacy forward.

Surviving are her son ³Little Angel²: William (Brandi) Kenneth Mounts of Owensboro, Kentucky; brothers: Robert, David and Richard Mounts all of Evansville, Indiana; sister: Bonnie Elpers of Haubstadt, Indiana; 1 granddaughter ³light of her life²: Shelby RaeLynn Mounts and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister: Connie N. Lockyear and a

brother: Kenneth Mounts.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1st, 2019, in Liberty Cemetery in Cynthiana, Indiana with the burial of her ashes.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, because of the love and joy that her great nephew Ross Bender brings to the family, contributions may be made to:

Mailing address: S.M.I.L.E. on Down Syndrome, PO Box 994, Newburgh, Indiana

47629 or online at:

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

