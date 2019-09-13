Gyda Hinton
Gyda M. (Eaton) Hinton, 87, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 13, 2019 at her home. She was born February 13, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Samuel and Mayme (Potter) Eaton, Sr.
Gyda retired in 1999 from the MSD of Mt. Vernon after 21.5 years of service as a custodian. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Gyda enjoyed crocheting, being a caregiver and attending church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Dick" Hinton; sons, Melvin, Walter and Charles Waters; brothers, Clyde, Gene, Melvin, Samuel Jr., Frank and William Eaton.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis and Donald Waters; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister by choice, Lois Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Weiss Cemetery, Zoar Church Road, Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. John Eaton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Elementary School Extracurricular Fund.
