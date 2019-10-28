Harry Bennitt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Bennitt.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENNITT
FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA
Harry J. Bennitt, age 96, a native of Indiana and a resident of Fairhope, AL passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
Harry was a W.W.II and Korean Army Veteran. He was a member of Fairhope United Methodist Church, a Fireman for 25 years, Fire chief for 4 years, and he worked for the Department of Natural Resources (State Parks) in Indiana serving as the Regional Supervisor.
Harry is preceded in death by a son, Ron Muratori; a daughter, Gayla Parson; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Muratori.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy E. Bennitt of Fairhope, AL.; three sons, Rick (Pam) Bennitt of Milton FL., Rob Muratori of Columbia City, IN, Dave (Lori) Bennitt of Nokomis, FL; a daughter, Veronica Allen of LaPorte, IN; sixteen grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Fairhope United Methodist Church.

ARRANGEMENTS BY
WOLFE-BAYVIEW
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY, INC.
19698 GREENO RD.
FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA
251-990-7775
www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.