BENNITT
FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA
Harry J. Bennitt, age 96, a native of Indiana and a resident of Fairhope, AL passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
Harry was a W.W.II and Korean Army Veteran. He was a member of Fairhope United Methodist Church, a Fireman for 25 years, Fire chief for 4 years, and he worked for the Department of Natural Resources (State Parks) in Indiana serving as the Regional Supervisor.
Harry is preceded in death by a son, Ron Muratori; a daughter, Gayla Parson; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Muratori.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy E. Bennitt of Fairhope, AL.; three sons, Rick (Pam) Bennitt of Milton FL., Rob Muratori of Columbia City, IN, Dave (Lori) Bennitt of Nokomis, FL; a daughter, Veronica Allen of LaPorte, IN; sixteen grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Fairhope United Methodist Church.
ARRANGEMENTS BY
WOLFE-BAYVIEW
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY, INC.
19698 GREENO RD.
FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA
251-990-7775
www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019