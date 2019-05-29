Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 (812)-845-2750 Send Flowers Obituary



Eugene graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1946. He was a member of the undefeated Cynthiana basketball team that won the Posey County championship in 1946. Eugene was a lifelong farmer. He served in the Korean War in the 555th field artillery battalion. Eugene was a lifelong member of New Liberty Church where he served as moderator, trustee and deacon. Eugene¹s service to his community also included serving as Past President of the Posey County Fair Board, past member of Liberty Cemetery Board and member of American Legion Oliver Marquis Post #278. Eugene enjoyed watching his St. Louis Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers and loved going to his grandchildren¹s events. He was also an avid gardener.

Surviving are his wife: Mildred (Kuehn) Martin whom he married December 5, 1954; daughter: Phyllis (Mike) Clem of Cynthiana, Indiana; son: Kevin Martin of Evansville, Indiana; son in law: Rob Warford of Cynthiana, Indiana;

grandchildren: Amy (Sean) Fisher, Brian (Allison) Clem, Kelly (Cody) Lashley, Jason (Kelci) Warford, Stacy (Jarod Daming) Warford, Carter, Sophia, and Henry Martin; sisters: Joyce Brown, Pat (Gerald) Douglas and several nieces and nephews; great grandchildren; Audrey and Cameron Fisher, Andrew and Michael Clem, Hannah Lashley and Becca Warford.

Preceding him in death were his parents and daughter: Becky Warford.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at New Liberty Church, Highway 68 and 450 W, between Cynthiana and Haubstadt, Indiana with burial in Liberty Cemetery in Cynthiana, Indiana.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana and 9 a.m. until service time, Friday, May 31,

2019 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Liberty Church, C/O Mike Clem, 9000 Highway 65, Cynthiana, Indiana 47612 or the , North Posey , 5250 Vogel Road, Suite A, Evansville, Indiana 47715.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

Havard Eugene Martin, 90, of Cynthiana, Indiana, born to Havard Webb Martin and Lula Gertrude (Carter) Martin on December 31, 1928, in Cynthiana, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home.Eugene graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1946. He was a member of the undefeated Cynthiana basketball team that won the Posey County championship in 1946. Eugene was a lifelong farmer. He served in the Korean War in the 555th field artillery battalion. Eugene was a lifelong member of New Liberty Church where he served as moderator, trustee and deacon. Eugene¹s service to his community also included serving as Past President of the Posey County Fair Board, past member of Liberty Cemetery Board and member of American Legion Oliver Marquis Post #278. Eugene enjoyed watching his St. Louis Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers and loved going to his grandchildren¹s events. He was also an avid gardener.Surviving are his wife: Mildred (Kuehn) Martin whom he married December 5, 1954; daughter: Phyllis (Mike) Clem of Cynthiana, Indiana; son: Kevin Martin of Evansville, Indiana; son in law: Rob Warford of Cynthiana, Indiana;grandchildren: Amy (Sean) Fisher, Brian (Allison) Clem, Kelly (Cody) Lashley, Jason (Kelci) Warford, Stacy (Jarod Daming) Warford, Carter, Sophia, and Henry Martin; sisters: Joyce Brown, Pat (Gerald) Douglas and several nieces and nephews; great grandchildren; Audrey and Cameron Fisher, Andrew and Michael Clem, Hannah Lashley and Becca Warford.Preceding him in death were his parents and daughter: Becky Warford.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at New Liberty Church, Highway 68 and 450 W, between Cynthiana and Haubstadt, Indiana with burial in Liberty Cemetery in Cynthiana, Indiana.Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana and 9 a.m. until service time, Friday, May 31,2019 at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Liberty Church, C/O Mike Clem, 9000 Highway 65, Cynthiana, Indiana 47612 or the , North Posey , 5250 Vogel Road, Suite A, Evansville, Indiana 47715.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 30, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.