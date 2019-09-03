Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was married to Ed Chamness for 23 years from 1949 till his death in 1972. They lived in Velpen, IN.



Helen and Elisha Erwin were married in 1978 for 19 years until his death in 1997. They resided in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.



She worked at Swift & Company, Jasper, Indiana; various Cabinet companies in Jasper during her married years to Ed; and was custodian for Mt. Vernon, IN High School during the years with Elisha.



Helen moved to Evansville, IN. after Elisha passed and worked for home care agencies there. She enjoyed sitting with and caring for the elderly.



In 2010 Helen moved to St. Petersburg to live with her daughter, Suzie. She eventually required 24-hour care. She resided at Bon Secours Maria Manor nursing facility for the remainder of her years.



She is survived by a Son, William Neukam of Dubois IN, two daughters, Connie Faye Feltner of Bloomington, IN and Suzie Chamness of St. Petersburg, FL; three grandsons, John Wayne Chamness of Springfield, IL and Alan Neukam, Evansville, IN and Dennis Persinger of Princeton, IN; three granddaughters, Casey Woodroof of Waco, TX, Doris Kyle of Santa Claus. IN and Juanita Overton of Dubois, IN.



She had six stepchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren in her marriage to Elisha Erwin.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 with burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home is in charge of the service. Online condolence may be left at

