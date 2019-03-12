Helen A. (Carroll) Gunter, 96, of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away on March 11, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 13, 1923 in Posey County, IN to the late John and Louise (Keitel) Carroll.
Helen enjoyed cooking and doing embroidery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gunter; son, James "Bub" Gunter; grandson, James Gunter, Jr.; granddaughter, Lisa Hart; sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Lewis, Mary Lewis and Barbara Walker; brothers, Roscoe Carroll, Sr., W.O. Carroll and Fredrick Carroll.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty (Joe) Reich and Margie (Charlie) Hart; son, Jesse (Gayle) Gunter; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lena Mae Holley.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
