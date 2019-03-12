Obituary



Helen enjoyed cooking and doing embroidery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gunter; son, James "Bub" Gunter; grandson, James Gunter, Jr.; granddaughter, Lisa Hart; sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Lewis, Mary Lewis and Barbara Walker; brothers, Roscoe Carroll, Sr., W.O. Carroll and Fredrick Carroll.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty (Joe) Reich and Margie (Charlie) Hart; son, Jesse (Gayle) Gunter; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lena Mae Holley.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019

