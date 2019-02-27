Herbie Gene Patton, 87, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away February 12, 2019 at West River Health Campus. He was born September 3, 1931 in Point Township, IN to the late Orla and Eva (Davis) Patton.
|
Herb served with the U.S. Navy Reserves. He worked for Farm Bureau Oil Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. Herb was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge #277 and was also a member of the Mt. Vernon Conservation Club. He was an avid gunsmith, hunter and fisherman, fishing for many years at Kentucky Lake and Lake Okeechobee, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Bill and Joe Patton; sister Lorene Reinitz.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jo (Niehaus) Patton; sons, Dennis Patton and Ronnie (Tracy) Patton; daughter, Susan (Dennis) Blackburn; grandchildren, Kris Russell, Amy Perry, Shaun Patton, Brett (Laura) Mackey, Kristen (Alex) Similton, Sam (Jessica) Patton and Taylor Patton; great-grandchildren, Luke Patton, Dane Patton, Jayla Similton, Isaiah Similton, Maya Mackey and baby Ayda Patton on the way.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with an Elks Memorial Service at 6:45 pm.
Private funeral services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to BPOE #277 Memorial Fund.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019