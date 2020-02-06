Herdis Cox
Herdis Lee Cox, 77, of Mt. Vernon, IN went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Cox (Burgess); adult children, Darla (Tim), Mark (Julie), Bryan (Bridget), Vince (Danielle), Rick and Dameon. Herdis loved his fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his church family at Faith Fellowship.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Macel and Calvin Cox Sr.; and siblings, Calvin Cox Jr., Johnny Cox, and Cecile Jackson.
Per Herdis' request, no services are being held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 785, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620, to help defray final expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020