Imogene "Jean" Manning, 95, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Fred and Nellie (Walker) Blaylock on April 13, 1925, in Stewartsville, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Premier Healthcare of New Harmony in New Harmony, Indiana.
She graduated from Stewartsville High School in 1943. She was a member of VFW Women's Auxiliary and St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Poseyville, Indiana where she received the award for volunteerism by St. Paul's United Methodist Women. She volunteered at the Food Pantry and was a supervisor for Shane Uniforms in Evansville, Indiana. She loved new babies and enjoyed sewing and dancing with her husband for years.
Surviving are her nieces & nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 47 years: Walter Don Manning; daughter in 1956: Jeanie Manning; brothers: Kenneth, Donald, Harold, Howard and Glenn Blaylock and sisters: Suzanna Blaylock and Margaret Boling.
Due to the national health crisis, services will be private for immediate family members only where masks are recommended, and social distancing should be observed at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the Poseyville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Stewartsville Cemetery, C/O Jane Reynolds, 9750 Story Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 30, 2020.