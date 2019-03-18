Obituary





John "Jack" William Hinderliter, 85, of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away March 14, 2019 at his home while surrounded by this his loved ones. He was born April 16, 1933 in Posey County, IN to the late William Ivan and Erma L. (Ludlow) Hinderliter.



Jack was a Class of 1951 graduate of Mt. Vernon Senior High School. He was a member of the Beulah Masonic Lodge #578 for over 50 years, a member of the Scottish Rite, and Sword of Bunker Hill. He retired in 1994 after being employed at the Indiana Farm Bureau Refinery for 39 years. Jack enjoyed wood working, quail hunting, watching bull riding, wine making, his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary F. (Boyles) Hinderliter on February 18, 2009.



Jack is survived by three sons, John Roger (Carol) of Leesburg, IN, Ronald (Sandra) of Newburgh, IN, and Donn Robert (Jennifer) of Mt. Vernon, IN; grandchildren, John Jacob (Yolanda), Molly (Josh) Means, Keith (Lisa), Curt, Donnielle Frazier; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel L. (Dianne) of Norris City, IL and Paul I. (Mary Ann) of Mt. Vernon; six nieces and three nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Juanita Goldman and Anna May Boyles; Cindy (Cox) Green, the daughter he never had.



Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to Jack's friend, and his family's friend and neighbor, Dona Harloff.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 18, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Fr. Jim Sauer officiating and burial immediately to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with a Masonic Service starting at 3:00 pm. Visitation will also be held 10:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Monday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ,



512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon
512 Main St.
Mt. Vernon , IN 47620
812-838-4331

