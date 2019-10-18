Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Wenderoth. View Sign Send Flowers Memoriam

JACK B. WENDEROTH

WADESVILLE, INDIANA



Jack Bernard Wenderoth, 92, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Wadesville, Indiana, born to Homer and Eugenia (Becker) Wenderoth on June 17, 1927, in Wadesville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana.

He graduated from Wadesville High School in 1945 and signed with the Detroit Tigers baseball organization, playing in the minor leagues, then, served in the United States Army during the Korean War being discharged as a Sergeant in 1953. He retired from National City Bank as vice president working there for 41 years. He was one of the founders of the Wadesville Athletic Club and was active in "Thunder on the Ohio", Junior Achievement and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Evansville, Indiana.

Surviving are his wife: Jeanne Carole (Huck) Wenderoth; sons: David (Tracy) Wenderoth of Murray, Kentucky and Shane (Andrea) Wenderoth of Bloomington, Indiana; daughter: Bobbie (Bill) Christie of Cynthiana, Indiana; step-son: David (Jo) Blackford of Denver, Colorado; 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren with one on the way.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wives: Betty (Letterman) Wenderoth and Diana (Ellerbrook) Wenderoth; brothers: Robert and Donald Wenderoth and an infant great grandchild.

Funeral services held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 100 E Michigan Street, Evansville, Indiana with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Wadesville, Indiana.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Laurel Hill Cemetery, PO Box 297, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 and/or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 100 E Michigan Street, Evansville, Indiana 47711.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: JACK B. WENDEROTHWADESVILLE, INDIANAJack Bernard Wenderoth, 92, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Wadesville, Indiana, born to Homer and Eugenia (Becker) Wenderoth on June 17, 1927, in Wadesville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana.He graduated from Wadesville High School in 1945 and signed with the Detroit Tigers baseball organization, playing in the minor leagues, then, served in the United States Army during the Korean War being discharged as a Sergeant in 1953. He retired from National City Bank as vice president working there for 41 years. He was one of the founders of the Wadesville Athletic Club and was active in "Thunder on the Ohio", Junior Achievement and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Evansville, Indiana.Surviving are his wife: Jeanne Carole (Huck) Wenderoth; sons: David (Tracy) Wenderoth of Murray, Kentucky and Shane (Andrea) Wenderoth of Bloomington, Indiana; daughter: Bobbie (Bill) Christie of Cynthiana, Indiana; step-son: David (Jo) Blackford of Denver, Colorado; 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren with one on the way.Preceding him in death were his parents; wives: Betty (Letterman) Wenderoth and Diana (Ellerbrook) Wenderoth; brothers: Robert and Donald Wenderoth and an infant great grandchild.Funeral services held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 100 E Michigan Street, Evansville, Indiana with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Wadesville, Indiana.Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Laurel Hill Cemetery, PO Box 297, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 and/or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 100 E Michigan Street, Evansville, Indiana 47711.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close