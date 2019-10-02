Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

James Ray Kissinger, Sr., 80, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 30, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab.



Jim was born February 22, 1939 to parents Juanita Hendricks Kissinger and Dennis J. Kissinger, who preceded him in death. And as the old gospel hymn "Remind Me Dear Lord" says, everything we love is just borrowed from God to brighten our lives for a while.



As a young boy, Jim grew up tough on the westside with three scrappy brothers. After graduating from Reitz High School in 1957, he made a fun trip to Mt. Vernon Skating Rink where he met the love of his life, Martha Wooten. They were married November 22, 1958 and until God called him home on September 30, 2019, Jim brightened her life for the next 61 years come November.



After working as assistant manager for Tresslar's 5 & 10, and assistant manager of Gerber's Grocery, he became a member of the Mt. Vernon City Police. After several years, he was appointed Chief Deputy of the Posey County Sheriff's Department. He was also an investigator for the Prosecutor's office and elected President of the F.O.P. for several years. Jim was instrumental in starting the special deputy program which continues today. He always had great respect for law enforcement.



Jim was appointed interim Black Township Trustee in the late 1960's by mayor Jack Higgins. He was also on the Merit Board for Sheriff Jim Folz. Jim was a proud Republican, but always worked for the candidate he believed in. A good friend once described him as a man's man and a born leader. You always knew where you stood and he was quick to tell you if you doubted it. Jim loved cars. Old cars, new cars, American made cars and clean cars, but especially fast cars – with tickets to prove it in his younger years! He enjoyed watching old westerns, IU basketball, Notre Dame and Colts football, but Nascar racing was his favorite. He loved car rides with Martha while listening to traditional country music and southern gospel. Before his illness, he liked being with many friends at McDonald's enjoying cokes and biscuits. And Twinkies!



Besides his children, the big highlight of his life were his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Each and every one was a great blessing that gave him pride, love and joy.



Now Jim's light has grown dim, but will soon return when he greets all his family and friends who were also borrowed from God before him. But, for the time we did have Jim, he put brightness in our hearts and lives and will live on through his wonderful family. He did his job well.



Surviving Jim are his loving wife, Martha; two wonderful and caring children, Jimmy (Julie) Kissinger and Lori Neth; grandchildren, Tara Ellermann (Andy), Tyler Neth (Kelsey), Dr. Alex Kissinger and Faith Kissinger (Justin); precious great-grandchildren, Keaton, Luke, Mila, Aiden, Cooper and Briley; brothers, Dennis Kissinger of Louisville and Jack Kissinger of Evansville; brother-in-law, Joe Wooten; step-mother, Jane Kissinger; half-sisters, Denise Harvey (David), Judy Diefenbaugh (Gary) and Susie Alspaugh, all of Evansville; several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Gerald; half-brother, George; sister, Eileen Martin; half-sister, Sherry Schoenbaum; son-in-law, Ray Neth; mother-in-law, Eunice Wooten; sisters-in-law, Sandy Wooten, Ann and Janice Kissinger.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, October 4, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with burial to follow in Black Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society or Parkinson Foundation, 1357 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.



