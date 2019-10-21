Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Janet" Mitchell, 83, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. Janet was born in Dalton, KY on December 12, 1935 to W. Thomas & Lola (Barnes) Herron. She married to Ronald Mitchell in 1957 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2006

Janet was an administrative assistance for the Posey County Co-Op and a Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the City of Mt. Vernon. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon where she was a Sunday School teacher and Choir member. She also enjoyed reading books and gardening. Janet also loved her cats.

Janet is survived by sons, Brent Mitchell, Rick (May) Mitchell; daughter, Tonya Mitchell; grandchildren, Madison, Allison, and Benjamin Mitchell; brothers, Jerry and Bill Herron.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Lawrence Mitchell; sisters, Rose Lewis, Margie Laws, Eva Welsh.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Hammond-Kelly officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Posey County Humane Society or the . Online condolence may be left at

