Janice Troncoso
Janice Lee Troncoso, 71, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away February 5, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown. She was born July 4, 1948 to the late Homer and Emma (Mercer) Ricketts.
Janice enjoyed playing BINGO and visiting with friends. She adored her cat.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Thomas; and brother, Ronald Ricketts.
She is survived by her sisters, Rita (Steve) Schmidt and Glenda Bell; brothers, Jerry (June), Marvin, Wayne (Pamela) and Bennie (Marsha) Ricketts; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Posey Humane Society.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020