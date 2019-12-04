Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Hill. View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Memorial service 4:30 PM Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean (Lemmon) Hill, 94, of New Harmony, IN passed away November 25, 2019 at Premier Healthcare of New Harmony. She was born February 6, 1925 in Bronx, NY to the late Thomas and Jessie (Cooper) Lemmon.



Jean graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Bronx, NY. She worked as a bank teller then, when her children were all school aged, she was a Teacher's Aide at Mineola Junior High School. Jean was a devoted member of the Eastern Star and voted Beloved Queen of the Triangle Girls. She was a loving and supporting wife to her husband, Robert, as he rose through the ranks of the New York City Fire Department to become Battalion Chief. Jean enjoyed being a Cub Scout Den Mother and Dance Mom for her children. She loved her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hill.



She is survived by her daughter, Jean Carol Moore; sons, Robert Thomas (Kathleen) Hill and Richard James Hill (the Honorable Kristin Phillips-Hill); grandchildren, Krista Nicole (Shawn Woods) Halter, Dayna Jean Moore, Jeanne Katherine Hill, Robert Charles (Mallory Paige) Hill, Victoria Lee Hill, Gavin Richard Hill and Spencer Douglas Hill; great-grandchildren, Kellen, Adeline and Sage Halter, Evelyn Fruit and Autumn Hill; sister, Caroline Baxter; nieces and nephews.



Memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 with Rev. Tom Hubachek officiating.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 4:30 pm service time on Saturday at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank the staff at Premier Healthcare and Heart to Heart Hospice for their love, care and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , the or the Salvation Army.



Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019

