JED J. JOHNSON
EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
Jed J. Johnson, 64, of Evansville, Indiana, born to Owen and Donna (Burdick) Johnson on January 8, 1955, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
He graduated from North Posey High School in 1973 where he played football. He was an avid golfer playing in several leagues and enjoyed playing softball. He worked as a Loan officer at Farmers Bank & Trust in Poseyville, Indiana then at Anchor Industries in Evansville, Indiana for 20 years.
Surviving are his sister: Linda (Russell) Wilson of Manhattan, Kansas; nieces: Kristen Kolp, Kari Barber and Kendra Mason; nephew: Ethan Wilson and 10 great nieces & nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Poseyville Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 and from 11 a.m. until service time, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee or online at: www.stjude.org www.stjude.org> .
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019