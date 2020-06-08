Jeffrey Alan Witt
1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Alan Witt, 61, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on June 7, 2020. He was born June 18, 1958 in Evansville, IN to the late Charles and Rosalie (Marse) Witt.

Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He also graduated from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Jeff retired from GE Plastics and Sabic IP after 35 years of service. He was a big fan of Indiana Hoosiers basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Anson Lee Munsell.

He is survived by his ex-wife of 27 years, Jennifer Witt; son, Josh Witt of Evansville; daughter, Sarah (Danny) Eaton of Mt. Vernon; son, Jim (Meagan) Munsell of Cynthiana; sisters, Judy (Jim) Estes of Mt. Vernon and Debbie Witt of Silver Springs, MD; niece, Valerie (Benson) Clark of Cullman, AL; grandchildren, Benjamin, Kai, Cade, Logan, Ava and Derek.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Posey Humane Society, 6500 Leonard Road N., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.

Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from Jun. 8 to Jul. 7, 2020.
