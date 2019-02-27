Jeffrey Bryant Bogard, 58, of Stewartsville, Indiana, born to James Hillman Bogard and Jo Anne (Key) Stock on April 10, 1960, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home in Stewartsville, Indiana.
He attended Central High School in Evansville, Indiana and owned and operated Country Carpets in Blairsville, Indiana. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, family and friends.
Surviving are his father and step-mother: James Hillman and Elizabeth Bogard of Stewartsville, Indiana; son: Clint (Megen) Bogard of Haubstadt, Indiana;
brother: James K. Bogard of Stewartsville, Indiana; sisters: Sheri Gilford and Lisa Dietsch both of Evansville, Indiana and 2 granddaughters: Caley Wilkerson and Kenna Bogard.
Preceding him in death were his mother: Jo Anne (Key) Stock and brothers:
Marcus Bogard and Joe Huggins.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Stewartsville Cemetery in Stewartsville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Werry Funeral Home, PO Box 297, Poseyville, Indiana 47633, to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019