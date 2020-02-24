Jerldine (Benner) Winebarger, 83, of New Harmony passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. She was born in Black Township on January 13, 1937 the daughter of Manuel and Irene (Eagan) Benner. She married her husband, William Winebarger, on August 28, 1954 and he survives.
Jerldine was a homemaker and a farmer's wife who helped her husband on the farm. Her biggest joy in life was her family, she loved spending as much time as she could with them. She also loved to shop, paint ceramics, and working in her garden and yard.
She is survived by her husband, daughters, Sheila (Tony) Morrow and Susan (Fred) Beuligmann; grandchildren, Angela (Nathan) Davis, Eric (Monique) Wolfe, Jesse (Sarah) Morrow, Lindsey (Dan) Bowers, Megan (Nick) Cullum, Amanda (Nick) Sollman, Kayla (Zack) George, Kendall Beuligmann, Nora Beuligmann; great grandchildren, Pake and Emma Davis, Clinton Wolfe, Warren, Ruby, Marshall, Eloise, and Genevieve Bowers, Cole, Raela, and Paylin Cullum, Aubrey, Lilly, Graham, and August Sollman, June and William George, Colten and Dalton Reynolds, Austin Williams, and Campbell Morrow; sister, Sandy (Fred) Delashmitt.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Martha Lester and Joan Russell; grandson, MacKenzie Morrow.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, with Pastor Danny Lester officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Beech Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until time of service. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be left to . Online condolence may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020