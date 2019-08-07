Jerry W. Holmes, 78, Mt. Vernon, IN passed away Thursday August 1, 2019.
Jerry was born on November 1, 1940 to Ellis and Ruby (Dillenger) Holmes in Evansville, Indiana.
Jerry was preceded in death by both parents; granddaughter, Zoe Ammon; brother in law, Donald and Larry Johnson; sister-in-law, Janice Harper.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Shirlie Holmes of Mt. Vernon; daughters, Teresa LaMar of Mt. Vernon, Amy Binkley of Mt. Vernon, and Julie (Jerry) Ammon of New Braunfels, Texas; other children, Brad, Karen, Lori, and Theresa; 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Jerry worked for the CSX railroad where he retired after 42 years. He enjoyed his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and fishing. He had a daily coffee buddy Fred Binkley of Mount Vernon.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to time of service. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019