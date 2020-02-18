Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Harris. View Sign Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Matthew's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joanna I (Angermeier) Harris, 94, of Mt. Vernon passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born in Princeton, Indiana on May 8, 1925, the daughter of Leo and Olivia (Bender) Angermeier. She was married to Jack B. Harris.

Joanna worked as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and was an Alumni of St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was a talented and prolific artist, painting at her kitchen table while she raised three children. With her husband, Jack, they owned and operated "Our Gallery", an art and frame shop, for 40 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending hours in her yard. While a member of the Western Hills Country Club, she kept active with golfing and swimming and was a key member of her High School Reunion Committee.

Joanna is survived by her husband; daughter, Sheila (David) Chappell; son, Brian (Lisa) Harris; daughter, Marla (Mike) Walther; grandchildren, Eric Harris, Samantha Chappell, Elizabeth Chappell, Taylor Walther, and Michael Walther Jr; great-grandchildren, Ava Harris, Lilly Harris, Hunter Hart, and Dawson Harris; brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cletus, Dale, Virgil, and Leo Jr. Angermeier; and sister, Magdalene Armstrong.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Nurse Practitioners Jennifer Carrel and Sarah Pinkston and the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for the care and love they showed Joanna.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4:00 PM until to 7:00 PM at the Stendeback Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Matthew's Church with Father Jim Sauer officiating. Burial in St. Matthew's Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Matthew's Church. Online condolences may be left at

