JOANN "JODY" WILSON

NEW HARMONY, INDIANA



JoAnn Louise "Jody" Wilson, 89, of New Harmony, Indiana, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana. JoAnn was born in Stendal, Indiana on May 21, 1930 to Heber and Rose (Butke) Houchin.

She was married to William J. Wilson in 1953 and they lived most of their married life in Posey County with a 15 year period spent in Tell City, Indiana. Jody was a loving, supportive wife and a fabulous mother, whose children she deemed her most important and successful accomplishments. In them, she instilled a true sense of family, her interest in history and love of books. In her younger years, she was an accomplished furniture refinisher. She was known for her fierce loyalty, great sense of humor and her famous laugh.

Surviving are her four children who will miss her all the rest of their days: Julia Lindauer of New Harmony, Indiana, David Wilson and his wife, Pam, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Cynthia Pate and her husband, Brad, of Haubstadt, Indiana and Sara Arthur and her husband, Robert, of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren: Jeremy (Holly) Wilson, Emily (Bryan) Sander, Amanda (Kevin) Bratton and Jillian Lindauer; brother-in-law: Ted Wilson and his wife Judy of Kansas; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband in 2004; her parents; stepfather: Andrew Gartner; stepbrothers: Don Gartner, Al Gartner and his wife Kate; granddaughter: Jennifer and grandson: Benjamin.

The family would like to thank the staff at West River and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana, with burial in Alexander Memorial Park in Evansville, Indiana. Pastor Sean Esterline officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 and 11 a.m. until service time, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Posey County Humane Society, 6500 Leonard Road N, Mt. Vernon, Indiana 47620.

