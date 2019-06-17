John H. Bott Jr., 72, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away June 14, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 10, 1946 to the late, John Sr. and Betty Jane (Gaslin) Bott.
John was born in Louisville, KY and had served in the United States Army Reserve. He was an EMT and Assistant Fire Chief for the Fire Department of Sturgis, KY. John volunteered for the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department in Louisville, KY. He was a member of the Owen Dunn Post #5 and the "Pair-A-Dice Cruisers".
He was preceded in death by his parents and his late wife, Doris Kay Bott.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Lively) Jackson; brother, Greg (Kaye) Bott; his children, Kim Logsdon, Missy Richard, Timmy Bott, Amanda (Tim) Chapman, Angel Rager, Brian (Peggy) Webber, Jason (Angie) Webber, Michael Webber, Joe (Cheri) Jackson, Bobbi Jo (Mark) Bottomley, Joanne (Steve) Bogard and Lora Jackson; 23 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for John will be held from 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1200 Mockingbird Lane, Mt. Vernon, IN.
Private burial at Wolf Creek Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/burial-expenses-for-john-bott
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on June 18, 2019