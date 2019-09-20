Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Essary. View Sign Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John R Essary, 89, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on April 26, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL to John and Blanche (Cooper) Essary. John was married to Shirley (Irvin) Essary for 51 years and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2011.

John retired from the Mt. Vernon Police Department as an officer and also owned and operated Essary Security Service. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife and family. John was a member of the Beulah Masonic Lodge #578, Owen Dunn American Legion Post #5, Welborn United Methodist Church, and a past member of the Lions Club.

He is survived by his son; John T. (Lisa) Essary, daughters; Kay (Jim) Kilgore, Cindy (Randy) Owens, Tammy (Doug) Shipley, April (Mike) Hendrixson, grandchildren; Brandyn (Rachel) Mohr, Alyssa (Brad) Moore, Jon Kilgore, Matthew Kilgore, Tori (Christopher) Osban, Robbie Owens, Donnald (Amanda) Shipley, Christa (Rick) Duke, Devin (April) Essary, Jake Essary, and Sean Hendrixson, 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter, Jennifer Owens, brothers; James, Gene, Guild Elwood, Fred and Virgil Essary, sisters; Geneva Ashworth & Beulah Carr.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Rev. John Adams officiating. A private burial at Bellefontaine Cemetery will be held later. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Vernon Lions Club fireworks fund. Online condolences may be left at

