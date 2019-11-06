John Leffel (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN
46220
(317)-257-4271
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
St Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Dr
Indianapolis, IN
Obituary
John Herbert Leffel II, Indianapolis, age 72, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019. He was born November 1, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Indiana to the late Esther Cecilia (Rode) Leffel and John H. Leffel I.

John is survived by his wife, Karen (Bell) Leffel; sons, John H. "Bert" Leffel III (Tiffani), Kenneth E. "Ken" Leffel (Ashley), and G. Dean Leffel; brother, Geoffrey Leffel; sisters, Mary Beth Linden and Holly-Ann Leffel; and 5 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana.

The complete obituary may be viewed and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
