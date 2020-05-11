Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Nussel, 71, of Mt. Vernon. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a long illness. He survived by his wife Sandra, children, Mariah Beck, Tyra Bonham, Tessa Carter, Kirk Whipple, and Stacey Whipple Jennings, 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, sister Judy West.

John was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mary Nussel, brother Bill Nussel and sister Barbara Higgins.

John was born November 16, 1948 and grew up in Mt. Vernon, IN. His career as an Electrical Engineer took him to several companies before he settled in at General Electric Company in Mt. Vernon now know as Sabic, from which he retired and was also a member of the emergency team as well as a trainer for SFS.

John and his wife Sandra purchased and remodeled homes and enjoyed frequenting yard sales. John, as a hobby, enjoyed small engine repair and lawn work.

A funeral service will be held at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with CDC guidelines in place, no prior visitation will take place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the . Online condolences may be left at

