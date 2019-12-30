JOHN C. WASSMER
POSEYVILLE, INDIANA
John Clements Wassmer, 75, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Clements Henry and Mary Louise (Sauer) Wassmer on December 24, 1944, in Poseyville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, December 29 2019, at his residence in Poseyville, Indiana.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a lifelong farmer. He graduated from North Posey High School in 1962 and enjoyed playing Clabber and visiting with family and friends over a good meal.
Surviving are his brothers: Bill (Eileen) Wassmer and Jerry (Sharon) Wassmer both of Poseyville, Indiana; sister: Kathy (Ed) Wilkerson of Evansville, Indiana; sister-in-law: Marilyn Wassmer; brother-in-law:
Charles Huelsman and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother: Donald Wassmer and 2
sisters: Jeanne Wassmer and Patricia Huelsman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 3,
2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery.
A Rosary/Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 100, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:
www.werryfuneralhomes.com [1].
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019