Obituary



She graduated from Griffin High School in 1952 and was a member of St.

Paul¹s United Methodist Church in Poseville, Indiana. She was secretary for the North Posey Junior High School for 31 years. She went on mission trips with her friends from St. Paul¹s United Methodist Church; attended Bible Study Fellowship for 13 years and the Sonrise Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her son: Douglas (Jacki) Hamman of Poseyville, Indiana;

daughter: Elizabeth (John) Hostettler of Wadesville, Indiana; brother:

Menzie (Linda) Strickland, Jr. of Evansville, Indiana; 6 grandchildren:

Matthew (Michelle) Hostettler, Amanda Cobb, Jaclyn (Brandon) Thread, Jared Hostettler, Brooklynn Hamman and Brandon Hamman and 5 great grandchildren:

Gideon, Carmen, Gabriel, Georgia and Jesse.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 62 years: George E.

Hamman and a sister: Bessie Katherine Tucker.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Poseyville Cemetery in Poseyville, Indiana.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until service time, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Deaconess VNA and Linda White Hospice for their loving care and hospitality.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul¹s United Methodist Church, 46 S. Cale Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

Josephine ³Jo² Elizabeth Hamman, 84, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Menzie Clarence and Mary Elizabeth (Seiler) Strickland, Sr. on June 24, 1934, in Griffin, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.She graduated from Griffin High School in 1952 and was a member of St.Paul¹s United Methodist Church in Poseville, Indiana. She was secretary for the North Posey Junior High School for 31 years. She went on mission trips with her friends from St. Paul¹s United Methodist Church; attended Bible Study Fellowship for 13 years and the Sonrise Sunday School Class.Surviving are her son: Douglas (Jacki) Hamman of Poseyville, Indiana;daughter: Elizabeth (John) Hostettler of Wadesville, Indiana; brother:Menzie (Linda) Strickland, Jr. of Evansville, Indiana; 6 grandchildren:Matthew (Michelle) Hostettler, Amanda Cobb, Jaclyn (Brandon) Thread, Jared Hostettler, Brooklynn Hamman and Brandon Hamman and 5 great grandchildren:Gideon, Carmen, Gabriel, Georgia and Jesse.Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 62 years: George E.Hamman and a sister: Bessie Katherine Tucker.Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Poseyville Cemetery in Poseyville, Indiana.Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until service time, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home.The family would like to send a special thanks to Deaconess VNA and Linda White Hospice for their loving care and hospitality.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul¹s United Methodist Church, 46 S. Cale Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: Funeral Home Werry Funeral Homes Inc

Sharp & Fletchall

Poseyville , IN 47633

(812) 874-2418 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close