Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 (812)-845-2750

I. JUANITA MARVEL-HAYDEN

OWENSVILLE, INDIANA



Iva Juanita Marvel-Hayden, 92, of Owensville, Indiana, born to Clifford and Mae (East) Mathew on October 7, 1927, in Stewartsville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.

She graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1945 and was the first female bus driver with the Metropolitan School District of North Posey for 41 years. She attended the First Christian Church of Owensville and loved being around her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters: Nina Jean Scott-Rooney (Larry) of Evansville, Indiana and Debra Ann Barnard (Dennis) of Poseyville, Indiana; son-in-law: Larry Allen of Owensville, Indiana; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; 1st husband: Paul E. Marvel in 1981; 2nd husband: Robert E. Hayden in 2002 and a sister: Mary Jane Allen in 2014.

Due to the current national health crisis, funeral services will be private, conducted by Bart Newton. Burial will take place at Antioch Cemetery near Owensville Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Christian Church of Owensville, 4680 W Highway 168, PO Box 37, Owensville, Indiana 47665.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

