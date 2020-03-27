Frances Juanita (Brandenstein) Slygh, 101, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born December 15, 1918 in Posey County, IN to the late John and Ovella (Dunlap) Brandenstein.
Juanita was a graduate of New Harmony High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and sitting on the porch. Juanita loved when family and friends stopped by to visit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Slygh; children, Carol Hardin, Margaret Cooper, David Case and Robert Melton.
She is survived by her children, Earl Slygh, Larry (Carol) Case, Peggy (Mike) Watson; grandchildren, Jason (Jaclynn) Pace, Nick "Gameday" Burton, Mike Watson, Kelly Watson, Gretchen Taylor; great-grandchildren, Remi and Reed.
Private funeral service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Posey County Young Life, P.O. Box 951, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020