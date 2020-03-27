Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Juanita (Brandenstein) Slygh, 101, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born December 15, 1918 in Posey County, IN to the late John and Ovella (Dunlap) Brandenstein.



Juanita was a graduate of New Harmony High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and sitting on the porch. Juanita loved when family and friends stopped by to visit.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George Slygh; children, Carol Hardin, Margaret Cooper, David Case and Robert Melton.



She is survived by her children, Earl Slygh, Larry (Carol) Case, Peggy (Mike) Watson; grandchildren, Jason (Jaclynn) Pace, Nick "Gameday" Burton, Mike Watson, Kelly Watson, Gretchen Taylor; great-grandchildren, Remi and Reed.



Private funeral service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Posey County Young Life, P.O. Box 951, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620



Condolences may be made online at Frances Juanita (Brandenstein) Slygh, 101, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born December 15, 1918 in Posey County, IN to the late John and Ovella (Dunlap) Brandenstein.Juanita was a graduate of New Harmony High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and sitting on the porch. Juanita loved when family and friends stopped by to visit.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Slygh; children, Carol Hardin, Margaret Cooper, David Case and Robert Melton.She is survived by her children, Earl Slygh, Larry (Carol) Case, Peggy (Mike) Watson; grandchildren, Jason (Jaclynn) Pace, Nick "Gameday" Burton, Mike Watson, Kelly Watson, Gretchen Taylor; great-grandchildren, Remi and Reed.Private funeral service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Posey County Young Life, P.O. Box 951, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close