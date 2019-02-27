Obituary



June had worked for Polar Minerals, Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab and the Four Seasons Motel in housekeeping. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Chastain; sisters, Jackie Parton and Phyllis Reuter; and brother, Robert Dale Flack.

She is survived by her sons, Tony and Brian Chastain; daughter, Teresa (Keith) Schneck; grandchildren, Brandon (Brittany) Schneck, Jordan (Kacie) Schneck, Jennifer Chastain, Heather Derringer, Amanda Biehl and Kati (Andy) Bacon; thirteen great-granchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Denton.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Dennis King officiating and burial to follow at Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.