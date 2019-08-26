Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary





June (Blackburn) Russell, 94, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on August 26, 2019 at Golden Living Center-Woodlands in Newburgh. She was born on June 6, 1925 in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Walter and Martha (Knight) Blackburn. She married John Elwood Russell and he preceded her in death in February 1993.Mrs. Russell was a homemaker and farm wife. She loved quilting. She was the longest lifetime member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and belonged to Ladies Aid Society.She is survived by sons, David (Eve) Russell and John (Linda) Russell; grandchildren, John David, Matthew, Ben, Megan and Andy; great-grandchildren, Reese, Benson, Zoe, Cody Elwood, Sidney, Alex, Marina and Daisy; step-grandsons, Ryan (Shannon) Siebe and Jonathon (Robin) Siebe; step great-grandchildren, Ty, Luke, Jake, Eden, and Ezra Jane. She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Milford, Herdis, Walter Dale, Elmer and Herbert and sisters, Mary Poole and Esther Carroll.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019

