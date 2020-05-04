Karl Richard Hawley
Mr. Hawley, 93, passed at 1:45 AM, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born April 26, 1927. Mr. Hawley was predeceased by his parents, Karl Onis and Marion P. Hawley; three brothers, Jack, George and William Hawley; and one sister, Jean H. Sealo.
Survivors are his wife, Phyllis Ann Hawley; sons, Marc E. (Linda) Hawley and Thomas R. Hawley; daughter, Ellyn J. "Lynn" (Chris Pennock) Dunn; stepchildren, Jody (Tom) Giles and Jeff Crumbacher; also surviving are eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Mr. Hawley attended Indiana University, obtaining a Bachelor of Laws degree in June 1951 and a Doctor of Juris Prudence degree in June 1954. He was awarded the Indiana Bar Association's designation of Fellow and was a member of the Indiana Chapter of the Order of the Coif.
He practiced law more than fifty years in Mt. Vernon, his main expertise was estate planning and oil matters. Mr. Hawley enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking and camping. He dearly loved watching Gunsmoke and the Andy Griffith show on TV, and having morning coffee downtown with his buddies. He was a crossword hound, pulling two or three off the internet each day – NY Times, LA Times, USA Today and others.
There will be no public services per his wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 5, 2020