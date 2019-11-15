Kelly David Collins, Sr., 69, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away November 13, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born September 25, 1950 in Peoria, IL to the late John D. and Evelyn (Pierce) Collins.
Kelly had been a welder at Countrymark Refinery for over 30 years. He was a wonderful husband and father. Family was his passion, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cleta Shadrick.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl (Freels) Collins; son, Kelly (Monica) Collins, Jr.; daughter, Jamie Osborne; grandchildren, Kaysie Collins, Samantha Shephard and Jennifer (Keith) Nunnally; great-grandchildren, Xavier David Long, Hannah Schmidt, Ella Morrow, Avery and Kinsley Nunnally and Amillya Shephard; brothers, Charles "Butch" (Nancy) Collins and Richard "Dale" (Brenda) Collins; sisters, Carolyn Reeves, Roxanne (Tony) Lupfer, Patricia (Larry) Lupfer, Donna (Bob) McBride and Sandra Brown.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 120 E. 6th St., Mt. Vernon, IN.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Nov. 16, 2019