Kenneth R. Coburn, 68, of Boonville, IN and formerly of Mount Vernon, IN passed away on January 21, 2020. He was born June 29, 1951 to the late John R. and Anna Mae Coburn.
He was preceded in death by his wife Leona, who passed away in 2013; brothers John F. Coburn and Benjamin R. Coburn.
He is survived by his children, Kenny (and Amy) Coburn, Jr., Shelly Costello; two step-children, Sheli (and Leroy) Bunton and Randy (and Stephanie) Scarbrough; sisters, Bonnie Baier, Wonda Mercer, Charlotte Smithhart; brother, Harold Coburn; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held at a later time at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020