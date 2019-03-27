Kenneth Ray Curtis, 87, of New Harmony, IN passed away March 26, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Amos and Inez (Todd) Curtis.
Kenny was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He was a Marine Corps veteran, having served in the Korean War. Kenny had worked for CountryMark, formally known as Farm Bureau Refinery. He was a member of the Evansville VFW. Kenny enjoyed gardening, reading, history and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Catherine (Andrews) Curtis; son, Matt (JoDee) Curtis; daughter, Cindy Curtis of Owensboro; stepdaughters, Rhonda (Kevin) Guy and Doris (Kenny) Peerman; six grandchildren; brother, Glenn (Dolores) Curtis; half-sister, JoAnn Moll; numerous nieces and nephews; and granddog, Dexter.
Private funeral services will be held on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Linda E. White Hospice House, 611 Harriet St., Evansville, IN 47710.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019