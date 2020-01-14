Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH M. ANDRY, II

POSEYVILLE, INDIANA



On Saturday, January 11, 2020 Kenneth Milton Andry II (age 74) of Evansville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida surrounded by loved ones.

Kenneth was born on September 16, 1945 to Kenneth and Geneva (Goldman) Andry. In 1963, he graduated from North Posey High School in Poseyville, Indiana and three years later, he bravely enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after the war, where he then worked at General Electric in Mt. Vernon, Indiana for 35 years. He attended the Griffin Christian Church, where he was highly recognized for his faithful attendance and creditable work. He was married in Indiana, where he had two daughters Julie and Jennifer.

In 2003, Kenneth moved to The Villages, Florida where he met his current wife Monica. Recently, in December 2019, Kenneth and Monica celebrated 14 years of blissful marriage. As an avid NASCAR fan, Kenneth truly enjoyed attending the races as well as watching his favorite Basketball and Football teams play. He enjoyed travelling and spending quality time with his loved ones. Kenneth had a heart of gold, and a smile that can light up a room, and he will certainly be missed by all. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Monica (Sinanan) Andry of The Villages, Florida; his daughters: Julie Ungetheim of Wadesville, Indiana and Jennifer Brown of Zionsville, Indiana; his son in law: Ryan Brown; his 6 grandchildren whom he was always so proud of: Cody, Rachel and Logan Ungetheim, Bryce Allen and Reagan and Hudson Brown; his brother: Mike and sister in law Linda Andry of The Villages, Florida; his two nieces: Jill Andry and Jodi Anaya, and her husband Sergio Anaya.

Preceding him in death were his parents: Kenneth and Geneva (Goldman) Andry and his son-in-law: Rob Ungetheim.

Funeral services for the late Kenneth Andry will be held 12 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana.

Visitation will begin at 10.30 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 until service time at the funeral home, followed by burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Griffin, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Griffin Alumni Association, C/O Beverly Stone, PO Box 143, Griffin, Indiana 47616.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

