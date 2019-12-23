Kenneth "Ed" Wood, 83, of Mt. Vernon passed away at Deaconess Hospital on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Dahlgren, Il on October 11, 1936 the son of Homer and Lona (Aydt) Wood. He was married to Audrey Wood and she preceded him in death.
Kenneth had worked at GAF in Mt. Vernon and a member of the Beulah Masonic Lodge #578.
He is survived by his stepson, Glenn (Betty) Stallman; grandchildren, Shelly (Greg) Owens, Selena (Rick) Denning; great-grandchildren, Montana Wooten Gabe Owens, Whitney Denning, and Kamey Denning; brother, Donald Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, John Wood; sisters, Donna Gobelt and Vada Woodland.
A private burial take place in Bellefontaine Cemetery on a later date. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019